Visiting UAE? Travel insurance policies don’t cover pre-existing medical conditions

On September 8, a catering facility was also shut down by the capital's food regulatory authority
Travel insurance policies do not cover pre-existing medical conditions of tourists arriving in the UAE, industry executives have reiterated. They, therefore, advise tourists to go for specialised health insurance policy with coverage for their specific health issues.
“Pre-existing conditions are not included under travel insurance policies. Tourists will need to have those conditions covered under their health insurance, which can only be purchased in their home country at this time,” said Faisal Abbas, vice president of employee benefit (EB) and general insurance at Continental Group.
He said travel insurance policies here only cover emergency medical expenses, usually starting from Dh200,000.
“Pre-existing conditions are universally excluded from coverage in all standard inbound travel insurance policies. This blanket exclusion means that any medical issues known prior to the issuance of the travel insurance policy will not be covered,” said Avinash Babur, CEO of Insurancemarket.ae.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Millions of tourists from different parts of the world visit the UAE every year, spending billions of dollars. The UAE has risen from 13th to 6th globally on the list of top earners from international tourism, registering $51.9 billion in international tourism receipts, according to UN Tourism’s May 2024 World Tourism Barometer.
Babur added that tourists with pre-existing conditions have limited options since standard travel insurance policies do not cover these conditions. “They may need to seek specialised health insurance that includes coverage for their specific health issues. Such policies typically must be arranged either through international health insurance providers or specialised plans from their home country that include international coverage,” he added.
The cost for these specialised policies can be significantly higher, varying widely based on the severity and nature of the pre-existing condition, as well as the overall coverage limits of the policy. Tourists should consult with insurance providers in their home country to ensure that the coverage meets their specific needs.
Faisal Abbas suggested that the best option is to ensure that their health insurance from their home country covers pre-existing conditions. “It's important to check in advance that the policy extends to elective treatments and pre-existing conditions in the UAE. This information is generally found under the ‘area of cover’ and ‘pre-existing’ clauses in the health insurance policy.”
For inbound UAE tourists, travel insurance premiums vary based on the duration of their stay. According to Insurancemarket, premiums start at Dh45 and can go up to Dh200 for trips up to a month. For longer stays, exceeding a month, the premiums start at Dh80 and can reach up to Dh300. These rates reflect a range of coverage options, from basic to more comprehensive plans.
As per Continental Group, basic travel insurance starts as low as Dh50 for single-entry and 30-day coverage for inbound tourists. For multiple entries over 180 days, the cost typically ranges between Dh150 and Dh200, depending on the coverage level and insurer.
According to Unitrust Insurance, generally, it falls in the range of Dh48 for 30 days and Dh100 for 90 days. The cost of travel insurance is 3 to 4 times higher if the tourist is aged above 70 years.
Avinash Babur said demand for inbound travel insurance is indeed growing with a 10 per cent increase observed between the first and second quarters of 2024. “This rise is partly attributable to the seasonal influx of tourists during the UAE’s summer months, reflecting both the region’s appeal as a travel destination and the increasing awareness among tourists of the importance of travel insurance,” he added.
Faisal Abbas said demand for inbound travel insurance has been quite steady. We’ve noticed only a slight increase, primarily because many insurers still focus more on outbound travel insurance. Additionally, it's summer here in the UAE, which typically isn't the peak season for inbound travel. The real uptick usually happens between September and March when the cooler weather draws in a large influx of tourists,” he added.
Moin ur Rehman, executive director of Unitrust Insurance Broker, said nowadays, awareness about travel insurance is higher which increases the demand for it.
Moin said hospitalisation costs in the UAE are very high, which could land any individual in financial trouble. Hence, it is advisable to have a comprehensive travel insurance for tourists.
Avinash Babur asked tourists planning to visit the UAE to purchase travel insurance that covers medical emergencies, accidents, trip cancellations, and other unforeseen circumstances. “Given the exclusion of pre-existing conditions in standard policies, those with existing health issues should consider securing a specialised policy that addresses their specific medical needs. Furthermore, given the variable cost of insurance based on trip length, tourists should carefully assess their needs to choose the right coverage duration.”
Faisal Abbas said visitors should have comprehensive health insurance from their home countries that includes elective treatments and pre-existing conditions.
ALSO READ:
On September 8, a catering facility was also shut down by the capital's food regulatory authority
The official said on Saturday the same factors that caused it to suspend the talks in 2021 have not changed
With airfares soaring and long waits to secure visas, 'seacations' are now becoming all the rage among travel enthusiasts
The ministry said that approximately 134,000 inspection visits were conducted and only 51 violations were recorded
The UAE delegation met with Sudanese women refugees affected by the current conflict
Work will resume on Monday, September 16, 2024, with the regular operating hours
However, residents also raise concerns about the effectiveness and safety of the training method
Rabina Neupane has been battling the disease for the past two years and has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation sessions