Visit from astronauts, talent shows: UAE schools ‘power down’ ahead of two-month summer break

Schools in the UAE are ‘powering down’ ahead of the two-month summer break that begins on Monday, July 8, for most schools in the country.
For a majority of students, Friday, July 5, is the last working day, with institutions reopening after almost two months on Monday, August 26.
Some schools will have visits from UAE astronauts before the summer holidays. A few are hosting end-of-year trips and award ceremonies, while others are planning staff dinners and appreciation events for support workers.
Meanwhile, many Indian schools have already begun their summer break, having concluded their first term last week.
Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School, Al Khail, said: “The final week at school is focused on celebration and community. It is also time for a special event at our school — one that will see two UAE astronauts from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre come to open our new Space Lab.”
“There are no exams in the final week, as these have already taken place and reports have been written. Our Parent Association has kindly organised teacher appreciation events and we also have our annual academic and sports awards ceremonies.”
School leaders reiterated that they will be hosting several events and activities during the week to honour achievements of both students and staff.
Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, said: “During the last weeks of the term, our students are celebrated during prize-giving ceremonies, highlighting successes across a range of awards relating to the school’s values. We will also host our end-of-year house events.”
Students will also participate in various end-of-year trips, talent shows, and concerts.
“This includes a whole school musical showcase with singing, an orchestra, a wind band, and student rock bands, as well as piano recitals and an art exhibition. There will also be final sporting events, competitions, and tournaments, thus ending off the year on a high note. In addition, the Pre-Prep students and staff will also enjoy a fun-filled Splash Day on their new campus,” added Crowder-Cloe.
The Principal reiterated that as part of their year-end celebrations, the school will also be hosting several events to honour and thank the dedicated staff.
“This includes a staff dinner and a staff appreciation event which includes teachers and members of the student leadership team. The school also hosted a support staff appreciation lunch to thank our non-teaching and support workers for all they do,” she added.
Indian schools complete their evaluations ahead of their summer adieu. School heads highlighted that the pace and intensity of a hectic term is now transitioning to embrace a relaxed holiday setting.
Sangita Chima, Amity School Dubai Principal, said: “We completed all our exams in the previous two weeks. This week we completed an error analysis for each student and a rigorous review of assessment data. We will have an exciting KG Market Day, a 10-Day Maths Challenge, Talent Auditions, and fun class parties on a WWYW (wear what you want) on the last day before we say our goodbyes.”
Other Indian schools concluded the term with a series of engaging events and programmes for students and parents to enjoy, fostering a sense of community and continuous learning.
Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said: “The term officially concluded on Friday, June 28, with a vibrant celebration filled with colour and excitement. Class parties brought students closer together, strengthening bonds and creating lasting memories.”
Principals emphasised that, even as schools closed for the long break, they planned to keep students partially engaged with vacation assignments. These tasks included exploring online digital reading resources to help students stay connected with their academics and improve their skills.
“We also provided them with interesting projects linking their classroom learning with real-life applications. Such strategies to keep them cognitively engaged during the summer time makes it a lot easier for them to return to school life after the break,” said Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School, Dubai.
