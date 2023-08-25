Screengrab

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 12:42 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 10:14 PM

In Dubai, government authorities' mandate is to serve the public — not to exercise authority over them. This was how the emirate's Crown Prince described government work on Friday as he praised a role model who had shown respect and humility as he assisted an elderly customer.

"Caring for people, upholding their dignity, making them happy will remain the highest thing we strive for," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted.

The Dubai Crown Prince on Friday shared a touching video that captured how Jamal Abdul Rahman, an officer at the Community Development Authority (CDA), served an elderly woman in a wheelchair with utmost sincerity.

While it is easy to attend to a customer's needs behind a counter, Jamal chose to be right next to the woman, even squatting down so he could speak to her at eye level. With an earnest look on his face, he listened closely to what she was saying.

Here's the video:

This gesture, Sheikh Hamdan said, "reflects our societal values ​​and our culture that urges respect for the elderly, help for the young, and humility to people".

In Dubai, citizens will remain not only the first priority — but "the first, second, and third", he said.

"We are a government and an authority to serve people and not an authority over them — as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai) taught us," Sheikh Hamdan added.

The Dubai Crown Prince also thanked the the CDA — led by its director-general Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid — for the sincere service it provides to all.

