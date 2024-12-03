Video: UAE announces launch of new Airborne Brigade Command

The Khalifa bin Zayed II Airborne Brigade Command will be under the Presidential Guard
UAE's Ministry of Defence has announced the launch of the Khalifa bin Zayed II Airborne Brigade Command under the command of the Presidential Guard.
The announcement on the directives of President Sheikh Mohammed was made during the grand Loyalty Stand line-up ceremony held in the Al Samih area.
President Sheikh Mohammed is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.
The inauguration witnessed the swearing-in of the flag before the patron of the ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The launch of the new Airborne Forces Command enhances the capabilities of the country's armed forces in keeping pace with the rapid global developments in defence technologies. The strategic step also consolidates the UAE's commitment to supporting military innovation and developing an advanced defence system capable of ensuring the security and stability of the country.
