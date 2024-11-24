Watch: Sheikh Hamdan leads sea of runners as paragliders kick off Dubai Run 2024

KT Photos: Shihab

The Crown Prince of Dubai took centre stage on Sunday, November 24, as he led thousands of runners in the highly anticipated Dubai Run along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road.

The run kicked off just after 6.30am, with a fleet of police vehicles, including a futuristic cyber Tesla truck, leading the way to ensure the safety of all participants. As the runners set off, they were greeted by the striking sight of paragliders soaring above, adding a burst of colour to the early morning sky. A team of police officers mounted on horseback, along with other security personnel, helped clear the roads and maintain a smooth flow of the event.

Watch the video here:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, became a part of the thronging crowds that covered the road in foot traffic, instead of the usual rows of vehicles.

The sea of enthusiastic participants, many of whom wore green, ran alongside Sheikh Hamdan, known affectionately as Fazza, dressed in a dark blue shirt and donning the blue registration number 003, as they tackled the 10km route.

The event once again highlighted Dubai's status as one of the fittest cities in the world, drawing runners from all corners of the city and beyond.

Watch the video here:

For many participants, the Dubai Run is an annual highlight.

Watch the video here:

Residents took part in the run, not minding waking up early on a Sunday morning.