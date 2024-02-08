Video: Elderly woman loses husband at Dubai airport; staff reunite them 15 mins before flight

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 5:17 PM

We know Dubai International Airport (DXB) as a well-run, highly efficient hub that services millions of passengers from around the world. The airport is also a place filled heartwarming scenes, from tearful goodbyes to joyful reunions. Both these aspects are exemplified in a video recently shared by DXB.

In the clip, an employee recounts a time when he helped an elderly woman who came up to him for help. Mohammed Sohrabi, Duty Officer - Terminal Service Delivery, said that the passenger came to him, crying. She said that she had lost her husband at the airport, with only 45 minutes left for their flight to depart. She had no way of communicating with him, Soharabi explained.

The duty officer leapt into action, immediately obtaining a photo of the husband and circulating it among his colleagues. Through his hard work, he was finally able to locate the man, a mere 15 minutes before departure.

Watch the video here:

"Hospitality means serving our guest [as if] they are in our home," said Sohrabi, who has been working at Dubai Airports for 33 years. He said that this experience reminded him of his grandmother, who is his role model when it comes hospitality and helping others.

"It was an unforgettable memory for me," he said.

