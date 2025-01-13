Video: Dubai Police rescue 5 stranded hikers 'trapped' in Hatta Mountains

Five hikers stranded on a mountain in Hatta were rescued by Dubai Police after they were trapped on hazardous terrain and were unable to descend safely. Two air ambulance personnel, two pilots, and a navigator from Dubai Police's Air Wing conducted the operation.

The team used a helicopter equipped with a hoist to lower paramedics to the hikers' location. After officials confirmed their safety and provided the necessary support, no hospitalisation was required.

According to Pilot Colonel Khalfan Salem Al Mazroui, acting director of the Air Wing Centre, the Command and Control Centre received a distress call from the group.

“The Air Wing team quickly deployed a helicopter to the hikers’ precise location. Given the challenging conditions and the lack of a safe landing area, the crew utilised a winch to lift the individuals to safety after carefully assessing the situation,” Colonel Al Mazroui explained. He added that the operation was carried out efficiently, ensuring the safety of all involved.

Watch the rescue operation below:

The hikers were transported to a secure location without injury, and the entire rescue was completed promptly. Colonel Al Mazroui reminded the public to contact 999 for emergencies or use the “SOS” feature on the Dubai Police app in critical situations.

Mishal Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said that Dubai Ambulance, in collaboration with the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre and the Brave Team, successfully rescued the individuals stranded in the challenging terrain of the Hatta mountains during a hiking trip.