Veteran UAE broadcaster Ahmed Al Mansouri passes away at 80

Veteran UAE broadcaster Ahmed Al Mansouri has passed away at the age of 80, the government-owned Dubai Media Inc said on Saturday in a heartfelt tribute.

Al Mansouri started his media career in 1967 when he worked as a radio announcer in Sharjah. He was considered one of the first national voices of UAE radio.

He had the chance to lead media delegations and accompany the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on his trips abroad.

He won several medals in appreciation of his media achievements within the country and beyond. He was honoured in Morocco, Tunisia and Oman.