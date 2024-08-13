US visa for UAE residents: Expert busts 5 common myths about applications

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 11:50 AM

Recently, getting a US visa appointment has become a herculean task for UAE residents as they often have to wait for a year for an appointment. To combat long wait times, some residents have been opting to fly to neighbouring GCC countries to apply for a US visa as they get appointments within weeks and months.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, a UAE resident received a US visa within 7 days through a US mission in Saudi Arabia.

There are different types of visas that UAE residents can apply for, they are: tourism and visit, study and exchange, business, and employment.

Some common misconceptions about the US visa may hinder one's application process. Begaim Kadyrbekova, chief US visa specialist at The Visa Services, shares five such myths and case studies. She explained that if these myths are tackled properly and professionally, it enhances the applicant’s chances of getting a US visa.

Can hotel and ticket bookings guarantee a US visa?

Kadyrbekova said it is important to understand that no document, not even an I-20 form, can guarantee a visa as the process is unpredictable, and it's best to be prepared for any outcome.

“During an interview, the officer often asks only for your passport and doesn't inquire about any other documents. There have been rare instances where they asked for a bank statement or a letter from your employer, but these are exceptions. Even if an applicant comes to the interview with a large stack of documents and offers to show them to the officer, they will most likely refuse. Moreover, they really dislike and get annoyed when you insist on this. If they need any documents, they will tell you themselves. Therefore, while having the standard package of documents with you is important, it doesn't guarantee visa approval,” Kadyrbekova told Khaleej Times.

“Many people mistakenly assume that if a US university sends an I-20 form for a student visa application, the visa is guaranteed,” she added.

How important is it to include information about relatives?

She further explained that if the relatives are distant and the applicant doesn't maintain contact with them or plan to visit them, then there is no need to include the relatives in the application.

“One of our clients recently underwent a visa interview. While she has a distant relative on her grandfather's side residing in the US, they have limited contact. The client expressed interest in attending the relative’s wedding if her visa application is successful. However, as the primary purpose of her trip was different, we opted not to include this detail in her application. Her visa was approved.”

Prior participation in the Green Card Diversity Visa lottery

Kadyrbekova suggests that applicants don't need to mention on the application if they’ve entered the Green Card Lottery before. Anyone can enter, and it's not the same as filing an immigration petition.

Citing an example, she said a client who participated in the Green Card lottery applied for a US visa and subsequently went for an interview. “During the interview, the officer asked if he had applied before. The client responded affirmatively and was then asked, 'Why?' He answered that he had decided to apply for the first time (which was true) because a family member had decided to try their luck and simply participate in the lottery, registering all family members.