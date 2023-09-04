US embassy, consulate in UAE to be closed today

With the winter break starting soon, educators are confident that the students appearing for boards will utilise it to prepare for the examination
The US embassy and consulate in the country will be closed today, their official X account has said in a tweet.
This is on the occasion of Labour Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday in September, annually.
In the tweet, the authority said: "Embassy Abu Dhabi & Consulate Dubai will be closed on Monday, September 4, in observance of the Labour Day holiday. The US celebrates Labour Day every year on the first Monday in September. The day reminds Americans of the importance of workers’ rights & offers them a day of well-earned rest."
Three expats, hailing from different countries, won the latest edition of the 'Triple 100 Raffle Draw'
They took a loan against their house and travelled the world for all the F1 races this year with their last stop being Abu Dhabi
Rosaries are crafted from various materials, including wood, precious stones, ivory, pearls and other natural materials
Egypt was the first country in the region to join the WiN Middle East Chapter
In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family-run cake sale is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store
The temple was built in the late 1950s and has been a place of worship for the Hindus residing in the country since then
Islam places importance on sustainability — as seen in this saying of the Prophet: 'If the Final Hour comes while you have a shoot of a plant in your hands and it is possible to plant it before the Hour comes, you should plant it'