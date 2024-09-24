US designates UAE as a second major defence partner after India

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 8:29 AM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 8:31 AM

President Joe Biden recognised the UAE as a major defence partner of the US on Monday after talks with its President on topics that included the war in Gaza and growing Middle East instability.

The US designation - India is the only other country to have been designated as such - allows for close military cooperation through joint training, exercises and other collaborative efforts.

Biden and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed called for "urgent, unhindered" humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and shared their commitment to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in a statement after their meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Biden said he had been briefed on the latest developments between Israel and Lebanon, where Lebanese officials said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 492 people on Monday.

"My team is in constant contact with their counterparts, and we're working to de-escalate in a way that allows people to return to their home safely," he said.

Their joint statement stressed that there was no military solution to Sudan war, which has triggered the world's largest displacement crisis.