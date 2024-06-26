Jail, up to Dh20,000 fine: Collecting eggs of wild birds illegal, warns Abu Dhabi authority

Photo: Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi/X

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 7:23 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 11:02 PM

Authorities have called on the public to protect the "beautiful" wild birds, in a notice issued on X by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).

With summer underway, Abu Dhabi islands are a safe haven for birds during the hot months. Some islands serve as vital breeding grounds for migratory terns during this season.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It is illegal to collect the eggs of wild birds. According to Federal Law No. (24) of 1999, hunting, capturing, or harming wild birds and their nests is prohibited. Violating this law can lead to imprisonment and fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh20,000.