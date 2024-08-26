Up to 90% discount: Dubai residents have 'one last chance' to save big with summer deals

An Arab saying goes, 'If Suhail rises, the night cools down'
As the summer break ends, Dubai Summer Surprises is giving residents one final chance to avail discounts of up to 90 per cent in the 'DSS Final Sale.'
The deals will be available on more than 550 brands across over 2,500 outlets; the sale will run from August 30 to September 1.
As thousands of students went back to school after summer break on August 26, parents can also take advantage of the lower prices to stock up on back-to-school essentials.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The sale can be availed on items including footwear, electronics, athleisure, skincare, watches, jewellery, beauty products, home furnishings, and toys and clothes for the little ones. For three days only, shoppers also have a chance to win prizes including luxury cars, cash, and jewellery pieces.
The city-wide sale takes place across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and retail destinations, including Al Khawaneej Walk, Bluewaters, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dragon Mart, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Town Centre Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center Mall, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi City, and several others.
ALSO READ:
An Arab saying goes, 'If Suhail rises, the night cools down'
The UAE government has also implemented a midday break from June 15 to September 15
Previously, a team of 25 Indonesian doctors provided healthcare services aboard the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt
The 32-year-old restaurateur is also 'open to investing' in the staff's potential business ideas
These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries
Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than US$3.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Sudan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Motorists have been asked to comply with speed limits, especially in areas around schools and avoid distractions like using mobile phones
For these residents, the inability to connect with their loved ones has turned the devastating natural disaster into a nightmare