Unesco accepts Emirati proposal, marks October 29 as International Day of Programming

Aside from that, March 19 will mark the International Day for Digital Education

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 11:00 PM

Last updated: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 11:15 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced that Unesco has accepted an Emirati proposal.

The UAE leader said in a post on X that October 29 of each year will be marked as the International Day of Programming, and that March 19 will mark the International Day for Digital Education.

Sheikh Mohammed said in his tweet, "In a new global initiative for the UAE... UNESCO today adopts an Emirati proposal to make the twenty-ninth of October of each year (the day we launched Dubai Internet City) an international day of programming... and the nineteenth of March an international day for digital education."

He added: "...programming has become a fundamental focus. In economic development and digital education is a fundamental axis in scientific development... and the UAE will remain a fundamental axis in pushing towards adopting the best tools and practices that benefit humanity."

ALSO READ:

