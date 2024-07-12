Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 7:53 AM

A potential ‘mass exodus’ of tech talent from Europe is expected to boost hiring at companies based in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Eastern and southern Europe will become a key source of IT talent for UAE-based firms, especially for roles related to data, infrastructure and cybersecurity.

A study conducted by workforce solutions and recruitment company Hays shows companies in the Middle East offer more than double the salaries for key IT roles as compared to some European countries.

Citing the study it conducted into the EMEA region’s tech and IT talent market, Hays said more than a third of all European tech professionals will leave their jobs this year. Among the top reasons was low salary.

“Tax-free salaries continue to make the UAE a highly attractive place to work,” Eamonn Hart, senior manager – Technology at Hays Middle East, told Khaleej Times. “Firms can typically offer higher salaries here than in most European countries. With strong market conditions and organisations ramping up operations in the region, it presents many attractive career prospects for specialists looking to leverage their skills.”

Other reasons for European techies to leave their current jobs are lack of development opportunities, career progression and long-term opportunities; and roles not being challenging enough.

“Organisations in the UAE can satisfy tech professionals’ thirst for AI and exciting projects,” said Hart. “82 per cent of all EMEA tech professionals desire AI training. IT specialists crave exciting work with the newest, most impactful technologies. Indeed, 40 per cent of all tech professionals in EMEA cited ‘challenging roles or projects’ as the biggest factor they look for in an organisation after pay.”

The Tech Talent Explorer, which surveyed over 5,000 IT specialists across 20 EMEA countries, found that 22 per cent of techies based in the Middle East are expecting a salary increase of 20 per cent or more this year. In contrast, less than 10 per cent in Europe are expecting such an increase.

According to Hart, UAE-based companies will be recruiting for both the remainder of 2024 and heading well into 2025. “With technology playing a critical role for businesses wanting to innovate, digitally transform, keep up with competition and market demand, technology professionals will be paramount. There is currently a key focus on AI positions with cybersecurity becoming increasingly more important,” he said.

Salary range

According to the study, these are the average salaries for key IT positions across the EMEA:

Network engineer

Middle East: EUR74,900 (Dh298,500)

Czechia: EUR31,000 (Dh123,500)

Spain: EUR33,000 (Dh131,500)

Data engineer

Middle East: EUR90,000 (Dh358,700)

Italy: EUR45,750 (Dh182,300)

Portugal: EUR48,000 (Dh191,300)

Security engineer

GCC: EUR105,000 (Dh418,500)

Hungary: EUR39,000 (Dh155,400)

Spain: EUR44,200 (Dh176,100)