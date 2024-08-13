UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 provides medical supplies to UK field hospital, clinic

File Photo

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 5:29 PM

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and the UAE's efforts to support the healthcare sector in the Gaza Strip, medical supplies and medicines have been provided to the UK field hospital and UK-Med clinics in Gaza.

This initiative comes in response to the severe shortage of medical supplies in the Strip and the local healthcare system's inability to meet the needs of the large number of Palestinians requiring medical care and treatment.

The UAE field hospital in Rafah delivered around 3 tonnes of medications and other medical supplies to the UK field hospital, which provides medical services to displaced individuals in the Al Mawasi safe zone.

These efforts are part of the ongoing commitment of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to provide assistance and alleviate the burdens of hospitals in Gaza, which face significant challenges under the current circumstances. Since the operation began, more than 400 tonnes of medical aid have been provided to support the healthcare system in the Strip.

The UAE continues to provide medical support through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to aid the residents of Gaza, ensuring that medical assistance reaches those wounded and in urgent need of medical care.

The UAE has ongoing collaborations with global medical organisations, such as the World Health Organisation, to enhance humanitarian efforts in the Strip, providing necessary treatment to the injured and alleviating their suffering.

Field hospitals, including the UK field hospital, play a pivotal role in addressing the urgent healthcare needs of Gaza's population, where both local and international efforts are combined to ensure the continued provision of medical services in light of the challenging conditions that the Gaza Strip is undergoing.