UAE's new arts law: Tax incentives, simplified licensing to boost creative economy

A new federal law has been introduced in the UAE to regulate non-profit art institutions, empowering the art sector. The law offers a range of benefits to art industries, professionals, and talented artists.

The law aims to strengthen the artistic environment, promote artistic creation, attract talented artists, stimulate the creative economy, and establish a unified national legislative framework for arts institutions.

Under the law, local authorities are encouraged to provide incentives, and exemptions to support artistic and cultural initiatives. Besides, art institutions are allowed to accept endowments, grants, donations, wills, gifts, and sponsorships, subject to specific legal requirements. They are also eligible for corporate tax exemptions.

The law promotes public art displays and accessibility through programmes designed for all segments of society. Any natural or legal persons, from within or outside the country, may establish private museums, art exhibitions, theatrical or creative performances that are held temporarily, if they obtain permits and approvals from the competent authority.

It also seeks to instil values of tolerance and coexistence among community members through artistic and creative activities.

Additionally, art collections benefit from temporary customs exemptions for exhibitions subject to legal requirements. These measures seek to motivate artists in the UAE to prosper and present creations that reflect the cultural and artistic excellence of the UAE, thus consolidating its position as a regional and global hub for arts.

Licensing procedures are further simplified under the new law. They are now managed by local authorities or the Ministry of Culture.