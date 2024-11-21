UAE's NCM detects 5.3-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

The UAE's seismic network recorded a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in southern Iran on Thursday morning, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The temblor was detected at 8.59am, UAE time. The Met department, however, clarified that it had no impact on the Emirates despite its close proximity to Iran.

The earthquake was not felt by UAE residents, the NCM added.

Earlier this month, an NCM expert explained how and why the country could at times feel some tremors from southern Iran.

Seismologist Mohamed Alhassani said that although the UAE isn't located in a major earthquake zone, it is situated near Iran's Zagros mountain range — one of the most active seismic regions in the world.