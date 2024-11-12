UAE's National Day celebrations to be called Eid Al Etihad

Photos: UAE Presidential Court

The official name for the UAE National Day celebrations is 'Eid Al Etihad', its organising committee announced on Tuesday.

The name emphasises the theme of 'union' (Etihad) and celebrates the unification of the Emirates on December 2, 1971. The theme is central to the country's “identity, symbolising heritage, unity, strength, and national pride”.

On December 2 every year, the UAE puts on a grand show that is usually attended by the Rulers of the Emirates. The location for the show this year has not been revealed yet. The committee, however, said there will be multiple activations in 'Eid Al Etihad zones' across the seven Emirates on the day.

The year's National Day holiday is the last long weekend of 2024. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a four-day holiday.

Eisa Alsubousi, director of Strategic and Creative Affairs of the Organising Committee of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Celebration, said: “We are delighted to invite everyone to share in the joy of this historic moment, as we celebrate the unification of the seven emirates. To support these festivities, we have created comprehensive guides to inspire and assist in preparations to celebrate sustainably. We encourage government entities, private companies, schools, and families to download these resources and join in marking this significant celebration.” The 53rd Eid Al Etihad will highlight the importance of sustainability and collaboration. Residents are encouraged to participate consciously by minimising waste, recycling or upcycling what they already have, and reusing resources. “For example, we can repurpose existing decorations to celebrate Eid Al Etihad. The 53rd Eid Al Etihad activities are accompanied by guides on how to participate sustainably, whether you're at home, school, or work. There's always a way to contribute consciously and make a positive impact,” organisers said. ALSO READ: UAE holiday rush: 56% surge in bookings as residents plan National Day, winter getaways