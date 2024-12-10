'UAE's march will not be stopped': Sheikh Mohammed honours national figures for contributions to Emirati society

KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Two national figures were honoured with the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash for their significant contributions to leading national initiatives and projects that have greatly impacted Emirati society.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, were honoured by the Dubai Ruler on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed commended Sheikh Ammar. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commended Sheikh Ammar for his role in developing the government system in Ajman and fostering an effective partnership with the federal government.

Sheikh Theyab was celebrated for his leadership in major national projects, such as the National Railway Program and the Etihad Rail. His contributions also extend to community initiatives like the Emirates Villages, which he oversees through the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.

Sheikh Mohammed commended Sheikh Theyab. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

They were honoured during the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award ceremony.

The event recognised exceptional achievements across various categories, including UAE best Ministry, best authority, best director general, best federal employee, best teacher, and best school principal, among others.

Additionally, the ceremony highlighted the best-performing entities in serving the public, as well as those excelling in communication, innovation, legislation, and continuous development.

"The development process continues, and our commitment to monitoring government performance remains steadfast. The UAE’s march towards the future will not be stopped by anyone," Sheikh Mohammed stated.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2024 focuses on several key areas: leadership and vision achievement, distinguished value and important services, major and transformational projects, and overall performance and competitiveness. These categories aim to promote excellence in government services and align with the UAE's strategic vision for a prosperous future, as outlined in "We the Emirates Vision 2031." This year, the awards involved a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by over 130 Emirati and international experts, assessing 225 candidates from 27 competing entities. The updates to the evaluation criteria reflect the UAE's readiness to adapt to global transformations and maintain its leadership in governance.