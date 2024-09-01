UAE's journalist association announces support for anti-online-trolling campaign

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 7:28 PM

The UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA) has announced its support for the anti-online-trolling campaign launched by Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO).

This initiative is part of the collaboration between the UAEJA and NMO to promote professional standards, reinforce national values, and combat online trolls, or 'electronic flies', a term that describes one of the severe modern issues.

Fadila Abdullah Al Muaini, Chairperson of the UAE Journalists Association, stated that the association is working to coordinate and engage with media institutions to support the national campaign against online trolling.

She said, "This form of trolling is perpetrated by those harbouring malice and resentment towards the success of countries, institutions, and individuals, who use fake accounts to spread misleading information and destructive ideas in an attempt to tarnish achievements and successes."

Al Muaini emphasised that the association is focused on raising awareness among citizens and social media users to counter these issues through various programmes and events held throughout the year.

She noted that the association is currently organising several training courses for young journalists and social media users to equip them with skills to tackle harmful ideas and counteract incorrect values spreading on social media, thus safeguarding national social peace and security.