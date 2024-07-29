UAE gets first official lottery operator; residents wait for games without scam risks

This digital solution aims to replace traditional pet passports and vaccination books, creating a centralised database for pet information
UAE residents are hoping for a more fair and transparent system after the country awarded first licence to lottery operator on Sunday. Many said they have renewed their enthusiasm to continue participating in them.
Freilyn Angob, a Filipina expat, won Dh25,000 as a second salary for life through the Emirates Draw last year and hopes to continue buying tickets. "Yes, I will participate in these games. As long as they're legit and carefully monitored, people will be willing to participate," she said.
The new operator, known as The Game LLC, will operate under the banner of the 'UAE Lottery' and promises to offer a diverse range of lottery and other gaming products catering to the varied interests and financial preferences of players.
Although the exact nature of the games has not yet been disclosed, the company's website highlights its focus on blending "cutting-edge technology and culturally relevant gaming products".
Aisha Ahmed, a Kenyan expat, welcomed the news, stating that the official lottery operator will provide a safer and more reliable alternative to unlicensed lottery platforms. "I've been almost scammed before, so since then I've never participated in any lottery. But with this official one, I might try it out," said the Dubai resident. "This will make it easier for people because unlicensed lottery places can be very risky."
The new official first lottery operator will be an alternative for some. Months after Mahzooz and Emirates Draw, two popular lottery platforms suspended their activities, Raj Kumar, an Indian expat, has been eagerly awaiting their return.
"Ever since Mahzooz and Emirates Draw put their activities on hold, I've been waiting for them to come back," he said. "So, this new operator coming up and hopefully operating soon will give me an alternative to participate in. I always participated in Mahzooz, so I will participate again and maybe one day, my luck will work."
Alice (name changed by request), a Cameroonian expat, said she had stopped participating but will reconsider now. "I've tried Emirates Draw and Mahzooz twice in the past. I stopped even before they were discontinued because the user interface had glitches and the response to customer queries was slow," she said. "Once the new platform begins, I'll have to observe the situation first before deciding on participating.”
The announcement of UAE's first licensed lottery operator aims to regulate the commercial gaming industry. By establishing a robust regulatory framework, the GCGRA aims to protect consumers and ensure the fairness and transparency of all gaming activities, including lotteries.
