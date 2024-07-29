UAE gets first official lottery operator; residents wait for games without scam risks

Image used for illustrative purpose.

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 7:21 AM

UAE residents are hoping for a more fair and transparent system after the country awarded first licence to lottery operator on Sunday. Many said they have renewed their enthusiasm to continue participating in them.

Freilyn Angob, a Filipina expat, won Dh25,000 as a second salary for life through the Emirates Draw last year and hopes to continue buying tickets. "Yes, I will participate in these games. As long as they're legit and carefully monitored, people will be willing to participate," she said.

Freilyn Angob

The new operator, known as The Game LLC, will operate under the banner of the 'UAE Lottery' and promises to offer a diverse range of lottery and other gaming products catering to the varied interests and financial preferences of players.

Although the exact nature of the games has not yet been disclosed, the company's website highlights its focus on blending "cutting-edge technology and culturally relevant gaming products".

Safe and reliable

Aisha Ahmed, a Kenyan expat, welcomed the news, stating that the official lottery operator will provide a safer and more reliable alternative to unlicensed lottery platforms. "I've been almost scammed before, so since then I've never participated in any lottery. But with this official one, I might try it out," said the Dubai resident. "This will make it easier for people because unlicensed lottery places can be very risky."

The new official first lottery operator will be an alternative for some. Months after Mahzooz and Emirates Draw, two popular lottery platforms suspended their activities, Raj Kumar, an Indian expat, has been eagerly awaiting their return.