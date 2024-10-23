UAE's first discount pharmacy opens in Dubai's Outlet Mall

KT Photos: Angel Tesorero

Offering year-round discounts on more than 30,000 wellness products and non-prescribed medicines, the UAE's first discount pharmacy concept opened in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pharmacy for Less – located at Dubai Outlet Mall – is designed as a one-stop destination, offering various health and wellness products, including non-prescribed medicines, vitamins, supplements, skincare, beauty, sports nutrition, as well as mother and baby care products.

“Unlike seasonal discount promotions, we are offering 25 to 35 per cent cumulative discount throughout the year to customers on more than 30,000 products from more than 500 leading brands,” said Abdul Nazzar, chairman and managing director of Life Healthcare Group that launched Pharmacy for Less.

The concept of affordability, however, will not only be enjoyed by end-users, noted Jobilal M Vavachan, CEO of Life Healthcare Group. He told Khaleej Times smaller retail pharmacies can also benefit from the “thrift pharmacy concept” as they don't need to place bulk orders to get products at lower cost – Pharmacy for Less can supply them.

“(Our) store's membership program is set to benefit 3,000 to 4,000 small pharmacies across the UAE, allowing them to improve their supply chains and business operations by purchasing products at cost price,” he explained.

No discount for prescription medicines

Vavachan also clarified that discounts will not cover prescription medicines as their prices are regulated by health authorities. He explained they are able to lower the cost of health products by virtue of "being the largest pharmacy network in the UAE". Choosing a strategic location also contributes to affordability, noting that the newly-opened 8,000-square feet Pharmacy for Less is well-placed inside Dubai Outlet Mall, which is known as an off-price retail mall. He added Life Healthcare Group "is planning to float a chain of 25 discounted pharmacy stores across the UAE in the next two years". "As the expatriate population in the UAE continues to grow, we are strategically expanding our operations to meet the increasing demand for healthcare services. The launch of Pharmacy for Less comes at a crucial time when affordable healthcare options are increasingly in demand," he continued.