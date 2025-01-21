UAE’s e& records world’s fastest growing brand value at $15.3 billion: Report

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

UAE's e& recorded the fastest growing brand value in the world this year while energy giant Adnoc was the fastest growing energy brand in the Global 500, according to Brand Finance’s latest report released on Tuesday.

Adnoc, the Middle East’s second most valuable brand, recorded strong brand value growth of 25 per cent to $19 billion, it said.

Brand Finance revealed that e& posted an eight-fold increase in brand value to $15.3 billion, placing e& among the top ten most valuable telecoms brands globally.

“This is the final stage of a 3-year group rebrand, staged to transition brand equity from Etisalat to e& as a platform for international growth. The like-for-like brand value growth is 13 per cent versus the combined value of the brands in 2024. Nvidia has the highest like-for-like growth – 98 per cent – making it the second fastest-growing brand value for 2025. e& has also achieved an AAA brand strength rating in 2025,” said Brand Finance.

Aramco remains the region’s most valuable brand at $41.7 billion, though its growth has been the smallest among Middle Eastern brands, signalling a narrowing gap.

Overall, all nine Middle Eastern brands in the world’s top 500 are growing in brand value, according to a Brand Finance report.

“Middle Eastern brands continue to make their mark on the global stage, with a combined $127.4 billion brand value contribution to the Brand Finance Global 500 2025 ranking. Saudi Arabia leads the region, contributing $75.5 billion with five Saudi brands, each increasing in brand value, among the world’s top 500. In the Middle East, telecom and banking giants like stc, e&, QNB, Al-Rajhi Bank, and SNB continue to drive growth, each climbing in both position and brand value, underscoring the rising influence and global competitiveness of Middle Eastern brands,” said David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance.