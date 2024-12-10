UAE's best ministers, teachers, and doctors honoured for going the extra mile in govt work

Ministers, educators, and healthcare professionals were recognised for their outstanding contributions during the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2024 ceremony on Tuesday, December 10.

The event celebrated individuals who have excelled in their respective fields.

Salama Khalfan Al Mazrouei, principal of Qatar Al Nada School, was named Best School Principal and received the Prime Minister's Medal. Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Siyabi was recognised as the Best Teacher for his impactful work at Al Suqoor Secondary School for Boys in Abu Dhabi. Both were honoured by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the ceremony.

For their diplomatic service, Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and Amana Mahmoud Mohammed Fikri, the UAE Ambassador to Finland, were also honoured for their exceptional efforts, reflecting the nation's commitment to fostering international relations.

The healthcare sector was represented by Dr Saqr Abdullah Al Mualla, a consultant at Al Qassimi Hospital, who was awarded Best Doctor for his exemplary medical service, underscoring the high standards of healthcare in the country.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2024 focuses on several key areas: Leadership and Vision Achievement, Distinguished Value and Important Services, Major and Transformational Projects, and Overall Performance and Competitiveness. These categories aim to promote excellence in government services and align with the UAE's strategic vision for a prosperous future, as outlined in "We the Emirates Vision 2031".

This year, the awards involved a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by over 130 Emirati and international experts, assessing 225 candidates from 27 competing entities. The updates to the evaluation criteria reflect the UAE's readiness to adapt to global transformations and maintain its leadership in governance. The Prime Minister's Medals honour those who serve as role models in society, showcasing qualities such as teamwork, loyalty, and positive citizenship. Launched in 2009, the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Excellence in Government Performance remains the most prestigious accolade for corporate excellence in the UAE. ALSO READ: UAE: Mechanic who helped supply water to the emirate in the 1960s honoured by RAK ruler after KT report 'Nation's sons': Dubai Ruler awards UAE astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi, Hazza Al Mansouri on National Day