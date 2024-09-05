UAE's annual seasonal flu campaign to kick off on September 9

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:57 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 5:26 PM

The annual national influenza campaign in the UAE will kick off on Monday September 9, according to The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The seasonal drive will encourage residents to get vaccinated against influenza. It will also equip medical professionals with the latest international prevention practices, and expand vaccine coverage for target groups.

It will be aimed at all segments of the population, including citizens, residents, government and private sector employees, and healthcare workers, with a special focus on those most vulnerable to severe flu complications — elderly individuals, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The flu season in the UAE typically starts in October. A vaccination drive now help ensure a safe winter. Although flu vaccine may not offer 100 per cent protection, it significantly decreases the severity of the illness if one does get infected.

The initiative will be launched in collaboration with the Emirates Health Services (EHS), Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Health.

Limit the spread

MoHAP’s annual flu campaign is part of a national strategy to immunise the community and safeguard its health. It aims to implement necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus while educating the public about causes, symptoms, and prevention methods of influenza.

In July this year, doctors had reported seeing influenza persisting in summer — a phenomenon that they attributed to changing weather patterns, international travel and an influx of tourists.