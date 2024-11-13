UAE: Young readers line up at SIBF to meet Arab authors who connect through social media

Young Arab writers have successfully built a fan base among the younger audience by mixing social media with their writing. They have attracted both readers and non-readers with engaging content on their platforms.

At the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), these authors hardly find a moment to rest as eager fans quickly approach them, waiting for signatures or a brief conversation. Emirati students from various schools and universities – in particular – queue before their favourite authors.

The blend of creativity and accessibility has drawn in many followers who admire their work and feel connected to their messages. Using platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, these writers share their stories and ideas in a way that speaks to today's youth, encouraging more people to appreciate literature and storytelling.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These young writers have built a dedicated fan base, especially among young women, through engaging social media videos where they share poetry and deliver inspiring speeches. Their ability to connect with audiences online has made them relatable figures for aspiring writers and readers. They create videos that discuss overcoming challenges in ways that captivate the younger generation, making them feel personally connected to their messages.

One enthusiastic fan is 11-year-old Jana Rabea, who told Khaleej Times: "I'm so excited to get my book signed by all my favourite authors."

Some of the well-known writers from GCC countries, whose works were published by Kuwait's Darshaghf publishing house include Fahad Albashara, a founder and partner in the publishing house with 2.6 million followers on Instagram. He has published two inspiring books, 'Ena Allah Maana’ which means ‘God is with us’ and ‘Hataady’ which means ‘You Will Overcome’, encouraging young readers to believe in their strength.

Mashaal Hamad, who has 430,000 followers on Instagram and 1.1 million on X; and Mshari Bodraid, who has 467,000 followers on Instagram and engage with 14,400 followers in a group on the platform, also draw crowds. Their content encourages the younger generation to navigate their struggles and emerge victorious.

Maram, 21, from Al Wasl University came especially to see Fahad Albashara. "His words in 'Ena Allah Maana,' which means 'God is with us,' really touched my heart, and I want to meet him," said Maram. Hataady Meanwhile, 16-year-old Sheikha was thrilled to see Fahad Albashara and Mshari Bodraid. "I have read all of their books, and I came today for their signatures on the new ones," she told Khaleej Times. For the young audience, the authors' inspiring messages captivated their hearts. Not all attendees, however, are dedicated fans. Some just enjoy the excitement surrounding the authors. Ahoud, who accompanied a friend to the fair, said: "I usually see their (authors) viral videos, so I wanted to take photos of the authors because my friend loves them." For those who want to catch their favourite authors, SiBF will run until November 15 at Sharjah Expo Centre. The theme this year is ‘It Starts with a Book’. ALSO READ: Sharjah: Dh4.5-million grant for libraries can help 'uplift voices of resilience', enrich local culture, say authors at SIBF