Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:26 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 10:16 AM

Nagendram Borugadda, a 46-year-old electrician, has become a millionaire after winning Dh1 million in the latest National Bonds draw.

The Indian's path to financial success is a testament of his saving practices and commitment to his family's welfare.

Borugadda arrived in the UAE in 2017, to provide a brighter future for his family. As a father of two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, he focused on working hard and saving money.

