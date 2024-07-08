UAE: Work permit cancellation for workers requires no documents in new process

Dubai's largest bank said it will also provide a physical stamp facility to its customers who request it
The process for cancelling a worker's work permit in the UAE has been significantly reduced to only 45 seconds, as opposed to 3 minutes previously, and will require zero documents. This upgraded and streamlined cancellation process for worker services follows the launch of the second phase of the Work Bundle platform.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced on Monday (July 8) the service upgrade to provide the customers with a hassle-free procedures experience. So here's how Mohre is integrating all cancellation types into one unified bundle:
Several government ministries and federal authorities have come together to launch a platform that will ease the hiring of new employees for business owners and private companies, and the pre-renewal of work permits for existing employees.
The first phase was first rolled out in Dubai in March and is now being implemented in all seven emirates. The second phase of Work Bundle will cover about 600,000 companies and more than seven million workers.
Previously, the time to process documents to obtain work permits and residency visas was reduced from 30 days to five days across the UAE.
Eight work and residency procedures are now reduced into one platform. Work Bundle avoids duplication of procedures and simplifies services for on-boarding new employees, such as:
Work Bundle services also simplify:
