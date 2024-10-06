'UAE with you, Lebanon' relief campaign to begin on October 8

Photo: Wam

"The UAE is with you, Lebanon" relief campaign will begin on Tuesday, October 8, and will continue until Monday, October 21, with the participation of the community, institutions, government and private entities.

This campaign comes after the UAE President earlier ordered an urgent relief aid package worth $100 million as part of the state’s efforts to support and assist the Lebanese brothers and stand with them in facing the current challenges and difficulties.

Sheikh Theyab stressed the great interest that the UAE, under the leadership of PSheikh Mohamed, attaches to, and its firm approach to supporting the brotherly people in Lebanon in the face of the humanitarian challenges and difficult circumstances they face.

He also expressed his confidence in the humanitarian and fraternal role that is known to the authentic Emirati community, individuals, institutions and businessmen, in standing with brothers and friends in such crises and extending a helping hand to help those in need.