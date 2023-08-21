UAE: Wishes of two 7-year-olds with thalassemia come true

Al Hosn App's new feature requires mandatory tracking of vaccination records of all children in the country
Two seven-year-old children with thalassemia, who have recently recovered after undergoing a bone marrow transplant, have their wishes granted.
Zuleikha Rasool got her own iPhone 14 and Muhammad Hashir received his two-seater electric toy car.
A surprise event was arranged at the hospital with the participation of two children, their families, and medical and administrative staff. A cake was cut to mark the occasion to cheer up the children who suffered from critical illness.
“We are pleased to intensify our efforts to fulfill the wishes of the two children who finished their treatment. We were keen to create an atmosphere to give them beautiful and unforgettable moments with their families in a special celebration,” Hani Al Zubaidi, the CEO of Make-A-Wish, said.
Nasser Al Riyami, chief operations officer at Burjeel Medical City, noted: “We are always pleased to work with the Make-A-Wish UAE to fulfill the wishes of our ill children, by supporting them morally.”
Dr Zainul Aabideen, consultant, paediatric, and head of paediatric haematology, oncology, and bone marrow transplantation, Burjeel Medical City, added: “We are proud to provide rare treatments for children with blood diseases and cancer.”
Dr Aabideen noted the hospital has succeeded in conducting bone marrow transplants for 30 children.
“Our efforts are continuing to save more children, in addition to our important educational role in the community to raise awareness of early diagnosis, and pay attention to the symptoms of the disease.”
The family of both the children expressed their thanks and gratitude to Make-A-Wish UAE, and to everyone who contributed to bringing happiness to their hearts and giving them a memorable time.
ALSO READ:
Al Hosn App's new feature requires mandatory tracking of vaccination records of all children in the country
With residents scrambling to book getaways after the long weekend announcement, a sharp spike in demand triggers instant price increases
The Ministry of Interior laid out the rules for those marking the special occasion on December 2, 3 and 4
For bargain hunters, it is the most wonderful time of the year
The country's embassy in Hague rejected any denial of the rights of Palestinian people and their right to an independent state
The ride helps to feel a connection to the past, bringing back memories of how things used to be in the past
The 30km extension will cost the emirate a whopping Dh18 billion
The temple has a distinctive water feature that rises upwards against the falling water, symbolising the essence of life and its spiritual journey