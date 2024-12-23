UAE winters: Motorists, workers reminded of safety measures at petrol, marine stations

With the arrival of winters, petrol stations across the country are reminding motorists of safety rules that are crucial especially during the chilly season.

The campaign titled 'winter national awareness campaign for safety and security at fuel stations', focuses on safety measures while refuelling at land and marine stations.

The campaign takes place during the winter camping and holiday season, as this is when these stations witness a high turnout of people.

For land refuelling, motorists are advised to follow the following instructions:

No smoking

No leaving children unattended in vehicles.

Adhering to motor bikes' refuelling instructions to avoid leakage or fire.

For marine refuelling, visitors are advised to follow the following instructions:

Turn off the engine before refuelling.

Safely securing boats and jet skis while refuelling to avoid accidents.

The campaign also involves raising awareness of the dangers of flammable materials and the importance of abiding by the instructions provided by workers at the stations to ensure everyone's safety.