UAE: Win laptops, tablets as retailers announce major back-to-school offers

Families and students are utilising their last weekend before the school reopens to grab essentials with malls in Dubai running the Back to School Fair.
Malls and shopping centres across the emirate have transformed into a treasure trove of everything a child could need for the new academic year with shelves well-stocked with colourful supplies like school bags, lunch boxes, stationary, shoes, socks, and much more.
Outlets are ramping up their efforts with last-minute sales and discount offers to make this year's back-to-school buying as easy and cost-effective.
One such fair was Back to School hosted by Sharaf DG in collaboration with with Times Square Centre Mall. The retail store has introduced – ‘You Buy, We Pay’, where one can stand a chance to win a laptop or tablet purchase value back every day. That’s not all. One can exchange their working or non-working laptop to get assured Dh500 off on a brand-new Windows laptop.
A typing contest is also ongoing at their store where one can win laptops and tablets worth Dh3,500.
Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG said, “With an incredible line-up of products and promotions, we are offering something for everyone this school season. Our stores are equipped with experts to guide, recommend and support you right from the time you enter, till you decide what’s best for you. We promise you a treat with great savings to empower the new term."
But it was not only the school supplies or offers that kept children and parents excited. There was painting and drawing workshops with experts sharing secrets.
The weekend witnessed a significant turnout and provided a platform for parents, students, and teachers. A faculty from one of the major education groups had come to shop for pens at Carrefour in Mirdif City Centre. “I am gifting these to my students whom I will be meeting after two months,” said the teacher.
Carrefour in Deira City Centre is running a ‘School Shop’ where a dedicated area is let out for the Back to School Fair. The store is running many offers on Barbie and Batman design bags starting at Dh49, pack of 10 pens starting at Dh12, pack of six notebooks starting at Dh8 and much more.
Similarly, at Brands for Less, parents and children were seen shopping for shoes and clothes. “Educational toys, backpacks, shoes and stationery are in great demand this season. However, clothes for both girls are boys are brought by our customers,” said a salesperson at Brand For Less.
