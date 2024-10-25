UAE: Win flight tickets, hotel stays, 11-course meals in Canadian treasure hunt

File photo

A treasure hunt which will take residents across the the country is being organised by the Canadian mission in the UAE to celebrate 50 years of relationship between the two countries. Residents have the chance to win prizes ranging from air tickets and hotel stays to 11-course meals and tickets to performances.

According to Canadian ambassador to the UAE, Radha Krishna Panday, the idea of the treasure hunt is to introduce residents in the country to the culture of Canada.

“Canadians have been in the UAE well before the formation of the Federation,” he said. “This treasure hunt is a way to showcase Canada's contribution to the success of the UAE in a fun way. And the basic message is that even though you don't know it, almost everywhere you look in the UAE, you can see a piece of Canada.”

Radha Krishna Panday

Open to just 150 people on a first-come first-serve basis, the treasure hunt is free to participate in. It will require participants to download an app and register before completing 50 challenges throughout the month of November.

From taking selfies in front of monuments with a Canadian connection and attending a hockey game to finding a beaver and moose in the UAE, there are several unique challenges that participants must complete to be eligible to win. More details about the treasure hunt can be found on the mission’s social media channels.

UAE monuments

Panday revealed that Canadian firms and architects were instrumental in designing some of the most iconic buildings in the UAE. “For example, the Etihad Museum in Dubai was designed by a Toronto-based architectural firm,” he said. “And it's actually quite an innovative design. The iconic Etisalat buildings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were also designed by a Canadian architect.” He added that there was a Canadian touch even to the world’s tallest tower. “A Canadian firm served as the architect of record during the construction of the Burj Khalifa, supervising the architecture and leading design coordination,” he said. Diplomatic relationships between UAE and Canada began in 1974, three years after the UAE was formed. Since then, the bilateral ties and trade investments between the countries have gradually expanded. ALSO READ: Dubai: Win Dh10,000 cash prize, 50gm gold bar for using public transport UAE: 3 students win Dh500,000 prize each in Arab Reading Challenge