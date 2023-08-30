UAE: When will winter begin now that Suhail star is spotted?

File photo

The appearance of the much-celebrated Suhail star coincides with a series of distinctive changes in the UAE’s weather. The star was spotted at dawn earlier this week.

The star’s appearance does not magically decrease the temperature, as evidenced by the country recording its hottest day of the year on August 26 — days after Suhail was spotted. What it signals is a gradual decrease in peak-summer heat.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, has given a breakdown of what will unfold after the star’s rise and when residents can expect cooler temperatures. Spoiler alert: Winter is at least 100 days away.

According to Al Jarwan, the intense heat will begin to reduce, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering temperatures. The humidity levels in the air will start to increase, altering the overall weather and creating a more comfortable atmosphere.

During early morning hours, the Earth’s surface and the soil underneath will start to cool down. This combination of humidity and the cooling down process are what’s causing the fog the country has been seeing over the past few days.

Gentle and warm breezes, known as ‘Habayib Suhail’, begin to blow. Rich in moisture, these winds will further change the weather conditions.

Approximately 60 days after the Suhail star's rise — in the middle of October — a new phase called ‘Al Wasim’ or ‘Al Wasmi’ season commences. During this period, the weather gradually stabilises, leading into more comfortable temperatures.

It marks the beginning of colder mornings and sets the stage for further changes.

The true onset of winter occurs around 100 days after the Suhail star's appearance, which falls at the start of December.

This signals the arrival of the coldest period, with temperatures dropping significantly and winter's grip taking hold.

