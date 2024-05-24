E-Paper

UAE welcomes World Court decision on halting Israel's military operations in Rafah

The ministry stressed the necessity of ensuring urgent, sustainable, and unobstructed access to humanitarian aid and relief for the Gaza Strip

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 11:34 PM

Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 11:35 PM

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice to impose additional provisional measures on Israel, demanding an immediate halt to its military operations in the Rafah Governorate, which exacerbates the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the UAE emphasises the importance of achieving an immediate ceasefire, providing protection to civilians, preventing further loss of life, de-escalating across the entire occupied Palestinian territory, and alleviating the catastrophic and dire humanitarian situation faced by civilians in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip.


The ministry stressed the necessity of ensuring urgent, sustainable, and unobstructed access to humanitarian aid and relief for the Gaza Strip, highlighting the importance of the court's order to keep the Rafah crossing open for the wide and unobstructed entry of humanitarian aid.

The ministry also emphasised that the UAE continues to work with strong determination with international partners now more than ever to intensify efforts to ensure the delivery and distribution of aid by all available means and methods—by land, sea, and air—to help alleviate the critical humanitarian conditions faced by the residents of the Strip due to this war.


The ministry reiterated the UAE's firm call for the international community to enhance all regional and international efforts to achieve peace and the two-state solution. Reaffirming the UAE's steadfast commitment to promoting peace and justice, upholding the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

