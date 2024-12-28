UAE welcomes Turkey's diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the primary focus of the UAE is immediate ceasefire while also addressing the humanitarian crisis
The UAE has welcomed the diplomatic efforts of Turkey to resolve the ongoing crisis in Sudan.
Emphasising that the efforts reflect Turkey's country's commitment to promoting regional peace and stability, the UAE said it was prepared to cooperate and coordinate with the Turkish efforts and all diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict in Sudan and find a comprehensive solution to the crisis.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position in relation to the crisis, stressing that the primary focus remains on reaching an immediate ceasefire and an urgent cessation of hostilities in the internal fighting in Sudan between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, while also addressing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis through the provision of urgent relief aid to the Sudanese people.
The Ministry emphasised that the UAE is working with all relevant parties, regional partners, and the international community to find a peaceful solution to the crisis, in an effort to stop the escalation, achieve a ceasefire, and begin an intra-Sudanese dialogue that involves all political factions and the warring parties to fulfil the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development, security, and prosperity.
Moreover, the UAE stresses the importance of the warring parties’ respecting their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group.
The Ministry highlighted that the absence of the Sudanese Armed Forces from the latest peace talks – which the UAE participated in, alongside several countries and regional and international organisations, as part of the ALPS Group in Geneva – demonstrates a blatant disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people, and reflects their strong unwillingness to cooperate and engage in peace talks aimed at resolving the crisis and achieving lasting peace.
