UAE welcomes Turkey's diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan

The UAE has welcomed the diplomatic efforts of Turkey to resolve the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Emphasising that the efforts reflect Turkey's country's commitment to promoting regional peace and stability, the UAE said it was prepared to cooperate and coordinate with the Turkish efforts and all diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict in Sudan and find a comprehensive solution to the crisis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position in relation to the crisis, stressing that the primary focus remains on reaching an immediate ceasefire and an urgent cessation of hostilities in the internal fighting in Sudan between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, while also addressing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis through the provision of urgent relief aid to the Sudanese people.

The Ministry emphasised that the UAE is working with all relevant parties, regional partners, and the international community to find a peaceful solution to the crisis, in an effort to stop the escalation, achieve a ceasefire, and begin an intra-Sudanese dialogue that involves all political factions and the warring parties to fulfil the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development, security, and prosperity.

Moreover, the UAE stresses the importance of the warring parties’ respecting their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration, and the mechanisms proposed by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group.