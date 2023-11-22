UAE welcomes Gaza truce, hopes for permanent ceasefire

File photo

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 3:44 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 3:46 PM

The UAE on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a truce in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of detainees between Palestine and Israel. The country has expressed its hope that this would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the US to achieve this agreement — which stipulates a ceasefire for a period of four days. This pause in fighting shall enable the exchange of detainees and prisoners and the delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid.

The ministry expressed its hope that this "will pave the way to end the crisis and spare the Palestinian people further suffering".

It also hopes the step would contribute to facilitating the safe, unimpeded mobilisation of relief and humanitarian aid — especially to the most vulnerable Palestinians, from patients to children, the elderly, and women.

The UAE stressed the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The country will continue to work with the UN and the Red Cross to double all necessary efforts to support and assist efforts to alleviate human suffering in Gaza.

