UAE welcomes fourth group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients

The fourth group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Saturday in implementation of the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 injured children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE's hospitals.
Departing from Al Arish International Airport in Egypt, the plane landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 77 children who are in the most urgent need of medical assistance, accompanied by 43 members of their families.
Since the outbreak of the crisis, the UAE immediately provided urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip. In this regard, Sheikh Mohamed issued a directive to allocate a humanitarian aid package of $20 million. He also ordered the establishment of an integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip as part of the "Gallant Knight 3" operation.
These initiatives embody the UAE's unwavering approach and historical commitment to provide relief to the Palestinian people and alleviate the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, particularly to the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip (over 1 million children).
The initiatives also reflect the UAE's steadfast solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people.
