UAE welcomes ceasefire, hostage release in Gaza Strip

The UAE has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, and the release of detainees, hostages, and captives in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, appreciated the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the US on reaching this agreement.\

He expressed hope that it would pave the way to end the suffering, prevent further loss of life, and bring an end to the crisis and the tragic situation in the Strip. The Foreign Minister affirmed the necessity of both parties adhering to all agreements and obligations to end the anguish of the Palestinian captives and Israeli hostages.

Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the UAE’s unwavering position that calls for the importance of the urgent, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid through all means to civilians in need who have lived through critical humanitarian conditions for over 15 months.