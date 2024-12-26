UAE: Wedding on a ship? Some couples spend over Dh3 million on cruise ceremonies

Some couples are choosing to celebrate their weddings on cruise ships and spending amounts starting from Dh3 million on it. That is according to experts who say this has become a preferred option for high-net-worth families in the country.

“Last month, we hosted the pre-wedding ceremony of an Indian industrialist’s daughter here in the UAE,” said Naresh Rawal, senior VP of sales and marketing at Resorts World Cruises. “They had over 1,000 guests and they chartered the whole cruise ship for it, bringing several celebrities to perform at the event.”

According to Safeer Mahamood, general manager of tourism company Holiday Makers, a cruise wedding could cost approximately Dh3 million. “A mid-sized ship would require at least 1,500 people for it to be considered an exclusive charter,” he said. “This would cost approximately Dh2,000 per person on a twin-sharing basis, all inclusive. So, we are roughly talking about Dh3 million or upwards.”

Safeer Mahamood

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Cruise tourism has been rising rapidly in the UAE and with it comes the increased demand for such cruises as wedding destinations. “Beyond just the ceremony, cruise weddings often include proposals and honeymoons, offering a complete package in one seamless experience,” said Samir Hamadeh, CEO of Elevate DMC. “Couples today are looking for unique ways to celebrate their special day, and cruises provide a blend of romance, luxury, and adventure.”

Reasons

Samir said one of the reasons why cruises were becoming popular for weddings was because of the ability to customise. “From intimate sunset ceremonies to grand celebrations on deck, every single detail can be customised and the possibilities are endless,” he said. “Couples are drawn to the exclusivity, stunning backdrops, and the convenience of having everything in one place — venue, catering, accommodation, and entertainment.”

Samir Hamadeh

Naresh said this is something that was put in place when the cruiseship hosted the ceremony last month. “We customised the menu to suit the preferences of the guests,” he said. “Our usual departure time of 9pm was pushed back to midnight. All the opening and closing times of our restaurants were also changed to suit their needs. Everything can be customised.”

Naresh Rawal

According to Samir, families also pick the length of cruise based on specific factors. “Short cruises, typically lasting three to four nights, are becoming increasingly popular among first-time cruisers and travellers from the GCC region,” he said. “They are especially appealing for wedding groups looking for a memorable yet manageable event. In contrast, longer cruises are particularly popular among non-GCC nationalities, where weddings often extend into elaborate honeymoon vacations. Couples who opt for these longer trips often choose itineraries that combine multiple destinations.” More intimate parties However, Naresh added that some families are choosing to have wedding parties on cruises without booking the whole ship. “Next month, we have the booking of a party of 300 guests,” he said. “They have booked a cruise to Oman where they will disembark and hold the wedding ceremony at a religiously significant location. On the way back, they will celebrate the wedding reception.” Samir agreed that this is a trend he has observed as well. “Groups often book blocks of cabins and reserve specific venues onboard for the wedding day itself,” he said. “This approach is cost-effective yet still provides the grandeur and convenience associated with cruise weddings. By immersing themselves in the regular cruise itinerary while reserving private spaces for their event, guests can enjoy the best of both worlds — an extravagant celebration and the rich experiences a cruise has to offer." ALSO READ: Save up to 80%: UAE couples cut costs with mass weddings, joint ceremonies Fairytale designs, A-list performers: UAE wedding planners say budgets shot up by 20% UAE: New initiative to help couples avoid extravagant weddings