UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for wind, rough sea

A yellow alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday, August 3, for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction.
The yellow alert was issued from 6.30am and will last till 10pm today. A yellow alert means one must be on the lookout if participating in outdoor activities.
On Saturday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear over the eastern coast, with a probability of some rain brought about by convective clouds formation in the eastern areas by afternoon. The winds will be light to moderate and freshening at times, causing dust and sand to blow which may reduce horizontal visibility.
Some areas in Fujairah in UAE witnessed some drizzle on Saturday morning, the Storm Centre posted on social media platforms at 8:39am. There was a light shower on Yabsa road crossing in Fujairah and some areas of the eastern coast.
The sea today will be rough at times during daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Temperatures will reach up to 40℃ and 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.
