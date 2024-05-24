UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas; temperatures to drop

He was a military companion of the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for rough seas until 10am on Friday (May 24), with the majority of the country experiencing a fair weather and a slight decrease in temperature.
The weather department noted temperature will reach up to 40ºC and 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf. Meanwhile, the sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate to slight in Oman Sea.
Waves in Arabian Gulf could get rough towards north by night, the Met department said
