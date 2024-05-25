UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas, humid conditions in some areas

The actor also expressed gratitude to the government
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for rough seas until 10.00am today, May 25.
Generally, the UAE can expect a fair day today. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.
The weather department noted temperature will reach up to 37ºC both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Winds coming from the northwest, freshening at times, will be light to moderate and will cause dust to blow in the country.
The sea will be rough at times, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas this afternoon