E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas; dusty conditions expected today

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 7:15 AM

Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 7:17 AM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for wind and rough seas today until 06.00am on Wednesday, May 29.

The UAE can expect a fair weather in general, and dusty conditions at times on Tuesday, May 28.


There will be a decrease in temperatures today. However, it will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Yesterday, the met recorded the highest temperature in the country, reaching up to 48.5ºC in Al Ain. Today, the temperature will reach up to 45ºC, a slight decrease from yesterday's 48ºC.

The weather department noted that the temperature will reach up to 38ºC and 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause dust and sand to blow over the country.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE