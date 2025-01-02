UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain, fog in some areas

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times over some northern, eastern and coastal areas in the UAE tomorrow (Friday, January 3), said the National Centre of Meteorology in its weather forecast.

Like the past few days, there is also a chance of rainfall in several areas tomorrow.

The weather is expected to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation, the NCM said further.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Light to moderate winds will blow from northwest to northeast, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The wind speed will be around 15-30km/hour reaching 40 km/hour.