UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 48ºC, fair day ahead

Figures showed that 70,000 Emiratis have taken jobs at private companies in the last two and a half years after the launch of Nafis programme
The day across the UAE is expected to be generally fair with temperatures reaching up to 48ºC on Monday, May 27, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid by morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The met noted that temperatures over coastal and internal areas will reach up to 48ºC, with the humidity in Al Ain reaching up to 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the humidity in Gasyoura will reach up to 60 per cent.
Temperature will reach up to 41ºC and 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
The weather department noted that light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country, causing dust.
The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate becoming rough at times, especially westward by afternoon. Meanwhile, the Oman sea will be slight.
ALSO READ:
Figures showed that 70,000 Emiratis have taken jobs at private companies in the last two and a half years after the launch of Nafis programme
Can the worker file a complaint if the company refused to adjust the holiday credit?
A guide to the cost, steps involved, and documents required
The organisers of the event are hoping for larger crowds and bigger arenas in upcoming seasons in the Emirates
Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas this morning
The storm is expected to impact the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata
Following heavy demand for participation in the open house, a second session was scheduled and saw an overwhelming response from the aspirants
Authorities asked customers to visit SPS branches in other locations in the emirate