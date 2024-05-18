UAE weather: Temperatures expected to drop; dusty conditions to remain

Applications for the 2024-25 academic year will open from May 20
The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy weather and a slight decrease in temperature, as the dusty conditions remain on Saturday (May 18), according to the the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The met noted that the coast, especially the western area, will experience the slight drop in temperature.
The weather department noted that the temperature will drop to 21ºC and 23ºC in the mountains and coastal areas, respectively.
Meanwhile, temperature will reach up to 39ºC and 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, freshening during daytime, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust and sand.
The Arabian Gulf will slowly become rough by evening, while the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.
