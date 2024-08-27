UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; speed limit reduced for safety

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 7:17 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 7:19 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Tuesday morning.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying UAE residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility at times until 8.30 in the morning

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: X/NCM

On Monday, there was heavy rain and some hail in Wadi Hilo in Sharjah. The Kalba Shokah Road in the Eastern Region also witnessed moderate rainfall while light rain fell in areas around Shawka-Al Muinai Road at Ras Al Kaimah.

But unlike yesterday's rainy conditions in some parts of the country, most residents in the UAE can expect a fair day and partly cloudy day today.

While temperatures can reach up to 48ºC in the internal areas, it can go as low a 25ºC in the mountains.

Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue until Wednesday morning. The met also noted that there is a probability of fog or mist formation over some areas especially coastal areas.