UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; speed limit reduced for safety

The city-wide promotion will run for three days, from August 30 to September 1
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Tuesday morning.
The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying UAE residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility at times until 8.30 in the morning
Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On Monday, there was heavy rain and some hail in Wadi Hilo in Sharjah. The Kalba Shokah Road in the Eastern Region also witnessed moderate rainfall while light rain fell in areas around Shawka-Al Muinai Road at Ras Al Kaimah.
But unlike yesterday's rainy conditions in some parts of the country, most residents in the UAE can expect a fair day and partly cloudy day today.
While temperatures can reach up to 48ºC in the internal areas, it can go as low a 25ºC in the mountains.
Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue until Wednesday morning. The met also noted that there is a probability of fog or mist formation over some areas especially coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The city-wide promotion will run for three days, from August 30 to September 1
Some educators regularly meet with other school leaders and their representatives along the road to coordinate schedules
The city's growing educational opportunities and higher quality of life inspired these new expats to make the move
The 30-year-old suffered from a severe head injury after the tragic incident
Temperatures will reach up to 46ºC in the internal areas, slightly cooler than yesterday's 47ºC
Most schools in the country require parents to pay school fees on a term basis
The yellow metal prices hit an all-time high of Dh306.75 per gram in Dubai earlier this month
Temperature can go as high as 47ºC in some neighbourhoods in Abu Dhabi