UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; rain may hit some areas

Temperatures may reach a high of 40 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 37 degrees Celsius in Dubai

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 7:40 AM

UAE residents woke up to another foggy morning on Saturday. Rain may hit some parts of the country although, in general, the weather will be clear to partially cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Red and yellow alerts were raised for fog in some areas until 9.30am.


This is the fourth day that NCM has issued fog alerts early in the morning. Such conditions, however, are expected as the weather transitions into autumn.

It also warned of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures may hit a high of 40 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 37 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate but may sometimes turn active and reach speeds of 45kmph.

Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.

Web Desk

